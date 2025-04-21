Fuel scandal rock Byo Fire and Ambulance Services Department ….20 000 litres goes missing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A fuel scandal has rocked the Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) Fire and Ambulance Services Department, with over 20 000 litres of diesel siphoned over a three-year period by a managerial employee.

The department falls under the purview of the chamber secretary, headed by Mrs Sikhangele Zhou.

Sources revealed that the manager, heading the ambulance services, took advantage of a non-functioning speedometer on his service Toyota Land Cruiser, known as Command Vehicle, registration number AAA 6540, to double fill it with fuel without indicating any mileage on the log book.

He would fill up his tank on Mondays at the Council’s Khami Road stores, decant it and go to the Famona station fuel site and refill. He will repeat the same thing on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Investigations have also revealed that the fuel was being bought by illegal fuel dealers who operate under a tree in Nketa Six along Nketa Drive just after Masiyepambili Drive road.

Insiders said the vehicle is supposed to operate as a first responder every time there is an emergency, the manager had turned it into a personal car and at most, it clocks 40km daily, yet it gets 60 litres every Monday, 80 litres every Wednesday and 60 litres every Friday which he would decant.

BCC is yet to respond to questions sent to them last week

This is a developing story….