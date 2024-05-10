FUELTEC Zimbabwe sees increase in customer base after opening Bulawayo branch

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

FUELTEC Zimbabwe has said it has gained traction in the Southern part of the country which has seen an increase of about 10 percent in its customer base since the opening of a branch in Bulawayo in 2022.

Fueltec is a petrochemical company which focuses on the petroleum industry.

The company covers every stage of the fuel supply chain from bulk fuel handling, retail, commercial and individual operators.

In an interview, Fueltec sales and marketing manager Mr John Kaitano told the Business Chronicle that since the opening of their Bulawayo branch, they have managed to get many contracts from large established companies to maintain their pumps and other fuel handling machines.

He commended their technician covering the southern region for doing a sterling job

“Fueltec is growing. The company opened its Bulawayo brunch in 2022 and up to now we have seen growth of about 10 percent,” he said.

“We have a new contract with Puma to maintain their pumps across the country and we have staff that will be servicing the region covering Hwange, Kwekwe and Beitbridge.

“We are also working with Hwange, Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), and the Beitbridge- Bulawayo Railway (BBR) maintaining of their locos.”

Mr Kaitano said plans are underway to install some K200 meters on the locomotives so that they are able to manage the fuel consumption of locos.

Meanwhile, the company is embracing new ways of fuel handling Mr Kaitano said they are introducing a fuel dispenser with four pumps and above, which uses a submersible pump.

He also said they have introduced TLS, which is a computer system which is used to monitor the movement of fuel from the tanks.

“When you receive a new fuel consignment, this TLS, which is a fuel management system will show you new fuel levels and as you issue out, selling to your customers, it will also show you the levels at any given time.

“It also gives you some reports depending on what you want to know about your fuel level and it avoids the manual dipping, which promotes efficiency and reduces human error,” he said.

“We are also bringing the new product which is called Razm to manage your oils which will avoid oil spilling promoting proper oil handling and disposing of used oils.”

