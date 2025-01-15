Fugitive bogus estate who conned Bulawayo home seekers of US$153k, sentenced to 29 years in prison

Trish Mukwazo [email protected]

MPUMELELO Mhlanga the fake estate agent from Bulawayo was today sentenced to 29 years and two months in jail for defrauding seven people of US$153 034 under the guise of selling houses and stands.

Mhlanga (40) of Douglasdale suburb the sole proprietor of Ihawu Holdings who was yesterday convicted of defrauding four victims of a total of US$86 564 was also convicted of defrauding three victims of US$66 470

In passing the sentence Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga said Mhlanga orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud unsuspecting buyers from 2017 to 2024.

The police launched a manhunt for him in 2021 after he went on the run and he was incarcerated in May 2024.

Mrs Malunga convicted Mhlanga of forgery, seven counts of fraud and operating as an unregistered estate agent.

He will, however, serve an effective eight years and two months in jail after Mrs Malunga suspended 4 years on condition that he restitutes four victims of their money.

Mrs Malunga further suspended 17 years on the condition that Mhlanga doesn’t commit a similar offence within the next five years.