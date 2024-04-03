Fugitive Gweru businessman Peter Dube lands in country for triple murder case

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FUGITIVE Gweru businessman Peter Dube, who is wanted in connection with a triple murder has been brought back to Zimbabwe to answer for his crimes, after he was nabbed hiding in Ireland last year.

Dube (37) was arrested last year after nearly three years on the run for allegedly gunning down his second wife, her suspected lover and a female friend in cold blood in Gweru.

Dube is also wanted in Zimbabwe for an attempted murder case and violation of immigration laws.

He landed on Wednesday afternoon at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare and in handcuffs members of the police read him his rights.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Dube was deported from Mozambique.

“We want to thank Zimbabweans for their patience as we conducted our investigations.

Peter Dube has not been extradited to Zimbabwe. He was deported by the Republic of Mozambique due to fake identity and travel documents,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi adding that more details will be availed in due course.

After reportedly committing the murders Dube subsequently skipped the country and ended up in South Africa, where he changed his identity, then relocated to Ireland.

Police in Ireland — who are referred to as An Garda Síochán (Guardians of the Peace of Ireland) — launched a criminal investigation following The Sunday Mail’s exposé published in April last year detailing how Dube used an alias (Xolile Mtsali) to dupe Irish officials into granting him asylum after allegedly killing three people in Zimbabwe.