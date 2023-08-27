FULL list for Matabeleland North Provincial Council, Senate National Assembly Women’s & Youth Qoutas

The Chronicle
The following are the results of the Senate seats, National Assembly Women’s and Youth Qoutas and Provincial Council for Matabeleland North
Provincial Council
Zanu-PF
Cde Simangele Mthombeni
Cde Nqobizitha Maphosa
Cde Sibongile Nyoni
Cde Bekezela Sibanda
Cde Sithandubuhle Sibanda
CCC
Ms Rodah Ncube
Mr Mandlenkosi Siwela
Ms Carolyn Ndlovu
Mr Mbire Maundura
Ms Matches Mudimba
Women’s quota
Zanu-PF
Cde Mail Nkomo
Cde Elizabeth Masuku
Cde Lusyomo Nyelele
CCC
Ms Lethulo Ndebele
Ms Francisca Ncube
Ms Memory Linyani
Senate
Zanu-PF
Dr Obert Mpofu
Cde Alice Dube
Cde Rebecca Fanuel
CCC
Ms Annastasia Moyo
Mr Gabbuza Gabbuza
Ms Tendai Sibanda
Youth quota
CCC
Mr Lovejoy Sibanda