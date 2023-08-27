FULL list for Matabeleland North Provincial Council, Senate National Assembly Women’s & Youth Qoutas

The following are the results of the Senate seats, National Assembly Women’s and Youth Qoutas and Provincial Council for Matabeleland North

Provincial Council

Zanu-PF

Cde Simangele Mthombeni

Cde Nqobizitha Maphosa

Cde Sibongile Nyoni

Cde Bekezela Sibanda

Cde Sithandubuhle Sibanda

CCC

Ms Rodah Ncube

Mr Mandlenkosi Siwela

Ms Carolyn Ndlovu

Mr Mbire Maundura

Ms Matches Mudimba

Women’s quota

Zanu-PF

Cde Mail Nkomo

Cde Elizabeth Masuku

Cde Lusyomo Nyelele

CCC

Ms Lethulo Ndebele

Ms Francisca Ncube

Ms Memory Linyani

Senate

Zanu-PF

Dr Obert Mpofu

Cde Alice Dube

Cde Rebecca Fanuel

CCC

Ms Annastasia Moyo

Mr Gabbuza Gabbuza

Ms Tendai Sibanda

Youth quota

CCC

Mr Lovejoy Sibanda