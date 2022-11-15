Full list of 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees

15 Nov, 2022 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Full list of 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees Holy Ten

The Chronicle

Nominees for the 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled ahead of the awards showcase on December 8 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

Below is a full list of the nominees:

1.          Best male

•        Saintfloew

•        Holy Ten

•        Voltz Jt

•        R peels

•        Ti gonzi

•        Suhn

2.      Best female

•        Phreshy

•        Young gemini

•        Kikky

•        Shian

•        Noluntu j

•        Milz million

3.      Best Collaboration

•        Voltz Jt ft emtee -pfurai nekuno

•        Leo magozz fire emoji remix

•        Bagga Weragga ft Mycole biller -2pac shakur

•        Lamas ellz asaph terry tempo –va va voom

•        Boy nino ft Calvin- dankie mdali

•        Holy Ten ft Kimberly Richards-Too scared

4.      Best Hip-Hop Group

•        Dialectrik blue

•        Domane

•        killemol

•        Icey ekxne and slyme fox

•        Mula nation

5.      Best Producer

•        Jon the producer

•        Progis the name

•        Jax on the beat

•        Zero music

•        Afrow zenda

•        Scip mula

•        Hoolan wolf

6.      Best New Comer

•        Bling 4

•        Bagga Weragga

•        Saint floew

•        Mycole biller

•        Brian jeck

•        Kay flow

•        Tha Bees

7.      Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop • Grapevine

•        Masofa Panze art

•        Shoemaker IIWII Mens conference

•        Define ent

•        Domane

•        Letter Z music factory

8.      Best Album

•        Scrip -scripian 2

•        Jungle loco- gwala mnandi

•        Dingo duke- the tavern hotel

•        Suhn-suhn

•        Voltz JT- life of muvhimi

•        R peels- zviri ever beautiful 2

•        Holy Ten – energy

9.      Best Promoter

•        Preezo

•        Brintz- hip hop power sessions

•        Tich define

•        Masofa panze art

•        Domane

•        Oceane le renx

10.    Best Diaspora

•        Mlue jay

•        Chief chino

•        Kuda k

•        Dimitri and the scarecrow

•        Hillzy

•        Synik

•        briss mbada

11.    Best Radio DJ

•        Mox

•        Khekhe

•        Pd and lady k

•        Kritic igwe

•        Thorne laroque

•        Prometheus

12.    Best Club DJ and event DJ

•        Ikonic krimz • Tk beats

•        Dj Ace frver

•        Smith on deck

•        Raydizz

•        Dj sibs appollo

•        Kead wikead

13.    Best Gospel Act

•        J soldier

•        Jason gwanzura

•        Top kris

•        Leon mwana wajoze

•        Joe chiz

•        Nta

14.    Best Dance ACT

•        Geek twins

•        Infinite crew

•        Break nation

•        Robotics

•        Extreme dreamers

•        B street crew

15.    Best underground

•        Malcom Mufunde

•        VI the law

•        Raykaz

•        Linc thaPrez

•        Dialekrtic blue

•        Stiiv

16.    Best alternative

•        Mzis’kay

•        Leo magozz

•        Dingo duke

•        Saint floew

•        Hilzy

•        Mugaratia

•        Tanto wavie

17.    Planet dodger best Online media

•        Zazise media

•        263 post

•        Zimsphere

•        Yaad universe

•        Greedy south

•        Zimhiphopcircles

•        Juice mag

18.    Best Journalist.

•        Mukudzei Mlambo

•        Takudzwa Kadzura

•        Denzel Sambo

•        Elmond Chibaya

•        Ronald Magweta

•        Lennon Mudzengerere

19.    Visual arts

•        Billie

•        Sphinx Bow

•        Kreota

•        Caligraph

•        Post studio art collective

20.    Best live act

•        Dough major

•        Luminous

•        Dingo duke

•        Noluntu j

•        Ti gonzi

•        CTL

21.    Song of the year

•        Saint floew – Silas Mavende

•        Holy ten too scared ft Kimberly Richards

•        Boy nino ft calvin Dankie mdali

•        Leo maggoz ft bling 4 and brian jeck fire emoji

•        Voltz jt Shamwari yangu

•        Hillzy – Nharo

22.    Video Of The Year & video director of the year

•        Kikky Badass- Talk ft annita sorojin sorojena

•        Leo maggoz fire emoji remix

•        Tanto Wavie- kudzinga munyama

•        Hillzy -Nharo

•        Ti gonzi – Pachi Hip Hop

•        Briss mbada- Mutadzi

23.    Best hip-hop hustle.

•            Luminous

•        Holy ten

•        Oscar utete -Kingsville clothing

•        Voltz JT

•        Saintfloew

•        Kikky Badass

•        R peels

•        Asaph

24.    Best hip-hop verse (sweet 16 award)

•        R peels -BP

•        Kriss newtone fire emoji- remix

•        Don jovi- ngene lay’nini

•        Outspoken- marvelous man

•        K Brizzy-presidential suite

•        Raykaz jodeci two

25.    Hip hop personality of the year

•        Naboth Rizla

•        Voltz jt

•        R Peels

•        Ti gonzi

•        Holy ten

•        Suhn

•        Asaph

26.    People’s choice

•        Holy ten

•        Voltz JT

•        Kikky

•        Hillzy

•        Suhn

•        Saintfloew

•        Luminous

•        Ti gonzi

•        Tanto Wavie

•        Dough major

27.    I Am Hip Hop Honorary Award

• Naboth Rizla

28.    Lifetime Achievement

• Maskiri

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting