Full list of 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees

The Chronicle
Nominees for the 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled ahead of the awards showcase on December 8 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.
Below is a full list of the nominees:
1. Best male
• Saintfloew
• Holy Ten
• Voltz Jt
• R peels
• Ti gonzi
• Suhn
2. Best female
• Phreshy
• Young gemini
• Kikky
• Shian
• Noluntu j
• Milz million
3. Best Collaboration
• Voltz Jt ft emtee -pfurai nekuno
• Leo magozz fire emoji remix
• Bagga Weragga ft Mycole biller -2pac shakur
• Lamas ellz asaph terry tempo –va va voom
• Boy nino ft Calvin- dankie mdali
• Holy Ten ft Kimberly Richards-Too scared
4. Best Hip-Hop Group
• Dialectrik blue
• Domane
• killemol
• Icey ekxne and slyme fox
• Mula nation
5. Best Producer
• Jon the producer
• Progis the name
• Jax on the beat
• Zero music
• Afrow zenda
• Scip mula
• Hoolan wolf
6. Best New Comer
• Bling 4
• Bagga Weragga
• Saint floew
• Mycole biller
• Brian jeck
• Kay flow
• Tha Bees
7. Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop • Grapevine
• Masofa Panze art
• Shoemaker IIWII Mens conference
• Define ent
• Domane
• Letter Z music factory
8. Best Album
• Scrip -scripian 2
• Jungle loco- gwala mnandi
• Dingo duke- the tavern hotel
• Suhn-suhn
• Voltz JT- life of muvhimi
• R peels- zviri ever beautiful 2
• Holy Ten – energy
9. Best Promoter
• Preezo
• Brintz- hip hop power sessions
• Tich define
• Masofa panze art
• Domane
• Oceane le renx
10. Best Diaspora
• Mlue jay
• Chief chino
• Kuda k
• Dimitri and the scarecrow
• Hillzy
• Synik
• briss mbada
11. Best Radio DJ
• Mox
• Khekhe
• Pd and lady k
• Kritic igwe
• Thorne laroque
• Prometheus
12. Best Club DJ and event DJ
• Ikonic krimz • Tk beats
• Dj Ace frver
• Smith on deck
• Raydizz
• Dj sibs appollo
• Kead wikead
13. Best Gospel Act
• J soldier
• Jason gwanzura
• Top kris
• Leon mwana wajoze
• Joe chiz
• Nta
14. Best Dance ACT
• Geek twins
• Infinite crew
• Break nation
• Robotics
• Extreme dreamers
• B street crew
15. Best underground
• Malcom Mufunde
• VI the law
• Raykaz
• Linc thaPrez
• Dialekrtic blue
• Stiiv
16. Best alternative
• Mzis’kay
• Leo magozz
• Dingo duke
• Saint floew
• Hilzy
• Mugaratia
• Tanto wavie
17. Planet dodger best Online media
• Zazise media
• 263 post
• Zimsphere
• Yaad universe
• Greedy south
• Zimhiphopcircles
• Juice mag
18. Best Journalist.
• Mukudzei Mlambo
• Takudzwa Kadzura
• Denzel Sambo
• Elmond Chibaya
• Ronald Magweta
• Lennon Mudzengerere
19. Visual arts
• Billie
• Sphinx Bow
• Kreota
• Caligraph
• Post studio art collective
20. Best live act
• Dough major
• Luminous
• Dingo duke
• Noluntu j
• Ti gonzi
• CTL
21. Song of the year
• Saint floew – Silas Mavende
• Holy ten too scared ft Kimberly Richards
• Boy nino ft calvin Dankie mdali
• Leo maggoz ft bling 4 and brian jeck fire emoji
• Voltz jt Shamwari yangu
• Hillzy – Nharo
22. Video Of The Year & video director of the year
• Kikky Badass- Talk ft annita sorojin sorojena
• Leo maggoz fire emoji remix
• Tanto Wavie- kudzinga munyama
• Hillzy -Nharo
• Ti gonzi – Pachi Hip Hop
• Briss mbada- Mutadzi
23. Best hip-hop hustle.
• Luminous
• Holy ten
• Oscar utete -Kingsville clothing
• Voltz JT
• Saintfloew
• Kikky Badass
• R peels
• Asaph
24. Best hip-hop verse (sweet 16 award)
• R peels -BP
• Kriss newtone fire emoji- remix
• Don jovi- ngene lay’nini
• Outspoken- marvelous man
• K Brizzy-presidential suite
• Raykaz jodeci two
25. Hip hop personality of the year
• Naboth Rizla
• Voltz jt
• R Peels
• Ti gonzi
• Holy ten
• Suhn
• Asaph
26. People’s choice
• Holy ten
• Voltz JT
• Kikky
• Hillzy
• Suhn
• Saintfloew
• Luminous
• Ti gonzi
• Tanto Wavie
• Dough major
27. I Am Hip Hop Honorary Award
• Naboth Rizla
28. Lifetime Achievement
• Maskiri