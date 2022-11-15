Full list of 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees

Nominees for the 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled ahead of the awards showcase on December 8 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

Below is a full list of the nominees:

1. Best male

• Saintfloew

• Holy Ten

• Voltz Jt

• R peels

• Ti gonzi

• Suhn

2. Best female

• Phreshy

• Young gemini

• Kikky

• Shian

• Noluntu j

• Milz million

3. Best Collaboration

• Voltz Jt ft emtee -pfurai nekuno

• Leo magozz fire emoji remix

• Bagga Weragga ft Mycole biller -2pac shakur

• Lamas ellz asaph terry tempo –va va voom

• Boy nino ft Calvin- dankie mdali

• Holy Ten ft Kimberly Richards-Too scared

4. Best Hip-Hop Group

• Dialectrik blue

• Domane

• killemol

• Icey ekxne and slyme fox

• Mula nation

5. Best Producer

• Jon the producer

• Progis the name

• Jax on the beat

• Zero music

• Afrow zenda

• Scip mula

• Hoolan wolf

6. Best New Comer

• Bling 4

• Bagga Weragga

• Saint floew

• Mycole biller

• Brian jeck

• Kay flow

• Tha Bees

7. Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop • Grapevine

• Masofa Panze art

• Shoemaker IIWII Mens conference

• Define ent

• Domane

• Letter Z music factory

8. Best Album

• Scrip -scripian 2

• Jungle loco- gwala mnandi

• Dingo duke- the tavern hotel

• Suhn-suhn

• Voltz JT- life of muvhimi

• R peels- zviri ever beautiful 2

• Holy Ten – energy

9. Best Promoter

• Preezo

• Brintz- hip hop power sessions

• Tich define

• Masofa panze art

• Domane

• Oceane le renx

10. Best Diaspora

• Mlue jay

• Chief chino

• Kuda k

• Dimitri and the scarecrow

• Hillzy

• Synik

• briss mbada

11. Best Radio DJ

• Mox

• Khekhe

• Pd and lady k

• Kritic igwe

• Thorne laroque

• Prometheus

12. Best Club DJ and event DJ

• Ikonic krimz • Tk beats

• Dj Ace frver

• Smith on deck

• Raydizz

• Dj sibs appollo

• Kead wikead

13. Best Gospel Act

• J soldier

• Jason gwanzura

• Top kris

• Leon mwana wajoze

• Joe chiz

• Nta

14. Best Dance ACT

• Geek twins

• Infinite crew

• Break nation

• Robotics

• Extreme dreamers

• B street crew

15. Best underground

• Malcom Mufunde

• VI the law

• Raykaz

• Linc thaPrez

• Dialekrtic blue

• Stiiv

16. Best alternative

• Mzis’kay

• Leo magozz

• Dingo duke

• Saint floew

• Hilzy

• Mugaratia

• Tanto wavie

17. Planet dodger best Online media

• Zazise media

• 263 post

• Zimsphere

• Yaad universe

• Greedy south

• Zimhiphopcircles

• Juice mag

18. Best Journalist.

• Mukudzei Mlambo

• Takudzwa Kadzura

• Denzel Sambo

• Elmond Chibaya

• Ronald Magweta

• Lennon Mudzengerere

19. Visual arts

• Billie

• Sphinx Bow

• Kreota

• Caligraph

• Post studio art collective

20. Best live act

• Dough major

• Luminous

• Dingo duke

• Noluntu j

• Ti gonzi

• CTL

21. Song of the year

• Saint floew – Silas Mavende

• Holy ten too scared ft Kimberly Richards

• Boy nino ft calvin Dankie mdali

• Leo maggoz ft bling 4 and brian jeck fire emoji

• Voltz jt Shamwari yangu

• Hillzy – Nharo

22. Video Of The Year & video director of the year

• Kikky Badass- Talk ft annita sorojin sorojena

• Leo maggoz fire emoji remix

• Tanto Wavie- kudzinga munyama

• Hillzy -Nharo

• Ti gonzi – Pachi Hip Hop

• Briss mbada- Mutadzi

23. Best hip-hop hustle.

• Luminous

• Holy ten

• Oscar utete -Kingsville clothing

• Voltz JT

• Saintfloew

• Kikky Badass

• R peels

• Asaph

24. Best hip-hop verse (sweet 16 award)

• R peels -BP

• Kriss newtone fire emoji- remix

• Don jovi- ngene lay’nini

• Outspoken- marvelous man

• K Brizzy-presidential suite

• Raykaz jodeci two

25. Hip hop personality of the year

• Naboth Rizla

• Voltz jt

• R Peels

• Ti gonzi

• Holy ten

• Suhn

• Asaph

26. People’s choice

• Holy ten

• Voltz JT

• Kikky

• Hillzy

• Suhn

• Saintfloew

• Luminous

• Ti gonzi

• Tanto Wavie

• Dough major

27. I Am Hip Hop Honorary Award

• Naboth Rizla

28. Lifetime Achievement

• Maskiri