FULL SPEECH: President Mnangagwa assures businesses of Government support at Congratulatory Dinner

ON 18 October President Mnangagwa attended a Congratulatory Presidential Business Dinner in Harare.

The business dinner was hosted by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers.

Business sectors that attended include; Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), ZimTrade, Grain Marketing Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Buy Zimbabwe, Food Crop Contractors Association, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), -Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries, and Economic Empowerment Group.



Below is the full text of remarks made by the President at the dinner:

Ladies and Gentlemen.

I am pleased to join you, members of the Zimbabwe Business Community who saw it fit to host this Congratulatory Presidential Business Dinner.

I wish to thank you most sincerely for this kind gesture, which affirms the intricate relationship between business and Government towards economic transformation and development of our country.

Be assured of my Administration’s commitment to nurture a private sector-led economic growth as a vital ingredient for our country’s sustainable prosperity.

This continues to be reflected through the Second Republic’s pro-business policies and the continuous improved doing business environment.

I am pleased to note the positive trajectory being recorded across all sectors of the economy, with growth in production and productivity, capacity utilisation as well as exports. The total exports between January and August 2023, grew by 6.1 percent to US$4.48 billion from the US$4.42 billion registered during the same period last year.

Equally, machinery and equipment imported is at US$1.1 billion, up from just over US$1 billion during the same period, which should result in more goods and products being manufactured locally.

My Administration will continue to provide sector-specific incentives to improve production levels and capacity as well as the overall competitiveness of our local industries. In addition, support for many more Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to transition into the mainstream economy is being increased. All our small businesses must be registered and the relevant Government departments have been directed to provide comprehensive facilitation to ease the cost and simplify processes associated with registration.

Ladies and Gentlemen;

The Beitbridge Border Post remains the backbone infrastructure for traders and exporters in Zimbabwe and those on the North-South Corridor. I am happy that the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post has removed bottlenecks that previously slowed down the movement of goods and the traveling public.

Plans are in place to establish a One Stop Border Post at Beitbridge, to further facilitate seamless trade.

The modernisation of Chirundu, Machipanda-Forbes and Plumtree Border Posts, among others, will soon commence. Going forward, upgrading our road and railway networks remains a priority.

I am pleased that work at the Mbudzi Roundabout interchange is progressing well. Routine maintenance works have also commenced on the Beitbridge to Victoria Falls Road and the Harare to Chirundu Highway, pending the overhaul and modernisation of these roads which are key trade and tourism routes.

May I commend local business people who have partnered Government to implement these major road rehabilitation projects.

In this spirit, a new bridge is under consideration over Save River to replace the ageing Birchenough Bridge, as a private sector-led investment. This development will enhance the movement of persons and goods from the eastern parts of Zimbabwe to the rest of the country, including to major trading destinations in Mozambique and South Africa.

The increased participation of locals in other sectors such as agriculture, mining and tourism is applauded. Programmes are underway to revamp other key economic enablers such as power supply. The coming on line of Hwange Units 7 and 8 is welcome, however, we are presently seized with the upgrade of Hwange Units 1 to 6. Concurrently, increased power supply is being pursued through independent power producers, in line with our green energy agenda.

I, therefore, urge industry players, particularly those in high energy consumption sub-sectors, to pursue complementary independent power generation arrangements, taking advantage of existing Government incentives.

The Engagement and Re-engagement Policy which has been pursued under the Second Republic, is bearing fruit. This is also having positive ripple effects and benefits for the private sector through broader market access and new investment streams. My Government remains determined to harness the present goodwill, from the international community, to push forward with the Debt and Arrears Clearance Programme.

In concluding, I wish to assure the business community and all our people in general that we are on course to fulfil our developmental aspirations guided by our philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’. Let us all work and pull in one direction.

I once again express my appreciation to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers for coordinating this Congratulatory Presidential Dinner. Such forums will go a long way to enhance Government-business engagements as we build our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. “My Government is Open for Dialogue”.

In this spirit of unity and oneness, I challenge us all to keep our focus on developing, modernising and industrialising our country.

The victory we are celebrating today is not mine alone; it is that of our colossal mass Party, ZANU PF; and our collective victory against detractors. Hence, together we are all winners.

I thank you once again and wish you all a pleasant evening.

God bless you.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.