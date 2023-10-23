FULL SPEECH: President Mnangagwa at the Procurement at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe 3RD Annual Public Procurement Conference

IT is my singular honour to officially open the Third Annual Public Procurement Conference.

This Forum is important for bringing together policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders to discuss issues that are pertinent to ensuring that our procurement systems become more and more efficient and effective.

It also fulfils the Procurement Regulatory Authority’s mandate to engage in regular dialogues with suppliers and business associations.

The theme of this year’s Conference, Service Delivery Through Innovative Solutions is apt given today’s dynamic, ever-changing and highly digitalised environment we are living in, which makes it necessary to embrace science, technology and innovation in all that we do.

The spirit and practice of innovation is a fundamental prerequisite to improve service delivery.

In the case of Government, it provides scope for enhancing public sector performance and improving service delivery, especially in under-served areas. Through the use of innovation, technology and new mind-sets on the part of stakeholders, it is my expectation that we will begin to gradually see higher levels of productivity, better outcomes as well as better services.

To this end, the nurturing of an efficient and modern public procurement system, which increases value for money, transparency and accountability while reducing pressure on the National Budget, remains urgent and important. Lessons drawn from the value for money initiatives being implemented by the Second Republic indicate savings of around 30% to the fiscus. Cognisant of this, my Government is implementing policies and programmes that lay a strong digital foundation, which is key to realising our vision for an e-enabled Government.

As people’s lives become more intertwined with digital, under the present Fourth Industrial Revolution, the provision of public services should also follow suit. The public sector should speedily implement digital solutions so that the citizenry can access more services online for their convenience.

Following the enactment of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and the related Regulations, it is pleasing that the public procurement reforms are having a positive impact on procurement processes. These have seen the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe completing the development of the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System, which we are launching today.

This represents a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise and streamline Government procurement processes. The electronic Government Procurement System is a result of the collaboration between various Government agencies and other private sector stakeholders. Such synergy and unity of purpose is commendable. This electronic Government Procurement System uses Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to enable a more efficient and transparent exchange of information, interactions as well as transactions between Government and suppliers of goods and services.

Furthermore, it will improve financial accountability and transparency in procurement procedures, bring inclusivity by reaching remote areas, shorten the procurement cycle times as well as develop a common database. I urge users of the system to ensure that there is a constant electronic trail of procurement data towards facilitating the monitoring, reporting, planning and ‘realtime’ decision-making in public procurement.

It is also my expectation that through the use of the system, previously marginalised institutions such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, women and the youth will begin to play a more significant role in the procurement process, irrespective of their geographical location. Ladies and Gentlemen; While procurement issues tend to attract corrupt activities in the economy, such malpractices have no space in my Government.

The electronic Government Procurement System should therefore minimise human interface and assist in dealing with corruption issues associated with the procurement sector.

Interactions in the system would be auditable and verifiable. The chicanery and shadowy award of contracts associated with our public tender processes must be put to an end. The cases related to irregular payments, poor corporate governance, opaqueness in the award of 7 contracts, favouritism and diversion of funds, among others will not be condoned.

I, thus, challenge the procurement officials to be men and women of integrity. Similarly, priority must be given to locally available products, services and solutions, in line with our Local Content Strategy and in support of the innovations coming out of our Innovation Hubs.

Let me reiterate that, the success of public procurement is essentially the success of Government as a whole. If public procurement succeeds, the attainment of our national development priorities and Vision 2030 will be accelerated.

I, therefore, exhort the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to uphold its mission of transparency, fairness, honesty, cost-effectiveness and competitiveness in regulating public procurement and disposal of public assets.

In all that we do, let us continue to be inspired by our national development philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo / Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo”. Anchored on the “Whole of Economy and Society Approach to Development”, my Government will ensure a conducive environment for enhancing our country’s competitiveness and accelerating socio-economic growth that leaves no one and no place behind.

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to declare the 3rd Annual Public Procurement Conference officially opened and the electronic Government Procurement System officially launched. God bless you. God bless Zimbabwe. I thank you.

@Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services