Fun-packed weekend for Gweru, Gwanda revellers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

IT is going to be a party-filled atmosphere this weekend in the provincial capitals of Midlands and Matabeleland South as local promoters have united to upscale the entertainment nightlife of the region.

The weekend fun starts tomorrow in Gweru at Midlands Hotel where DTL Records and Mbazo Entertainment have partnered to host a Zimdancehall gig dubbed Good Vibes Friday 2. The show will be headlined by Killer T, Bazooker and Voltz J with performances set to start at 6pm.

On Saturday, DTL Records will keep the Gwanda nightlife fire burning when they take Enzo Ishall to Phoenix Shisanyama where he will be supported by MC Gibbonz, Zhezhingtons, Mandy and Ronnie B. On the decks will be DJ Wyqlif, DJ T Money and DJ Nicksoul.

Said DTL Records director Dee Nosh: “We continue to fulfill our promise of bringing live powerful entertainment in Matabeleland. In the coming months, we’ll start bringing more international acts from all over, some from as far as Jamaica.

“This weekend, we fire up in Gweru and Gwanda as we touch every corner of the country. People should expect bigger shows going forward,” said Dee Nosh. – @mthabisi_mthire