Fun run for leprosy patients

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN Biblical times, those with leprosy were pronounced, “unclean” by a priest and isolated from the corridors of fellow men. This pierced them with excruciating angst and made them feel unwelcome. They were social pariahs.

On Saturday, an olive branch will be extended to leprosy patients as all roads will lead to Mutoko (Mashonaland East) where members of the public will participate in the inaugural John Randall Bradburne Marathon.

The fun run, an added bonus to the nation’s religious calendar will coincide with the annual memorial commemoration of the life of Catholic philanthropist John Randall Bradburne who died for his faith on September 2, 1979 at the age of 58.

Funds from this inaugural fun run will be used to help look after patients living with leprosy at Mutemwa Leprosy Centre in Mutoko, where Bradburne used to stay and help lepers with care and assistance.

The main race will be run over the course of 21kms with other races pencilled for 10,5 and over 1km.

Senior men and women, under 15 boys and girls, specially challenged persons as well as veterans, both men and women will have categories dedicated to them with fun races also expected from the clergy who too will hit the road for a worthy charitable cause.

Organizers said in light of the work that is being undertaken to help leprosy survivors at the leprosy center, the fun run will afford lepers a dignified livelihood through donations from members of the public.

“John Bradburne lived a life of dedication washing the wounds of the lepers, dressing their limbs and touching their physical afflictions when no one else would even go near the lepers. His service was felt by the very heart of those whom he served.

“We may not have that courage or gift to dress wounds, but by coming to the event, donating to the race or participating in the event and putting the little we can into coffers, that can help the lepers as we will be doing our own type of wound dressing using the gifts that God gave us, in emulation and furtherance of what John did in his day,” said event spokesperson Aqcuina Guri.

The entry fee will see runners having healthy fun as well as participating in a worthy cause while also walking away with memorabilia to remember this fun-filled inaugural family event.

“We encourage corporates and other well-wishers who would like to contribute ahead of the event to ensure a successful run to not hesitate to reach out to the organising committee and help make this promising day an even better and bigger success,” added Guri.

Charity will marry fun for the betterment of society with the bigger picture being keeping Bradburne’s philanthropic legacy alive. – @MbuleloMpofu