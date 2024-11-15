Funding key to fight climate change fight: President

President Mnangagwa is welcomed back from Baku, Azerbaijan by Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday

Kuda Bwititi in BAKU, Azerbaijan

COUNTRIES in the Global North should immediately provide greater financial contributions to combat the effects of climate change, as they benefited from industrialisation and are largely responsible for the rise in greenhouse emissions, President Mnangagwa has said.

He was speaking at the end of his visit to Azerbaijan, where he attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP29.

In an interview with Azerbaijan’s AnewZ TV Channel on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said while countries in the South are committed to sustainable practices, they require substantial support to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Responding to a question on climate financing, which is topping the agenda at COP29, President Mnangagwa said rich countries should contribute a bigger chunk to the fight against climate change.

“I think that we in the South have contributed less to climate change than you (those) in the North. So I think that in the financing of this challenge, there should be much more contribution in the North, than from us in the South.

“But I am happy that the leadership in the North takes cognisance of that fact and they assist us in mitigating the impact of climate change.”

The President, who is also chair of SADC, called for greater collaboration among all countries in the globe in the fight against climate change.

“A country is not an island. We are here together as several countries that have been able to come to the summit.

“I am happy that as Zimbabwe, we have been able to come and share perspectives about our respective regions, sharing experiences of other regions here in Europe.

“We have no choice, nor do other countries have any choice. We have to move together.

“The threat does not affect one single country, it’s a global threat, so all countries must endeavour to co-operate and work together and Zimbabwe is just doing that.

“We are working with other countries, sharing our respective perspectives from our respective regions so that we co-operate in dealing with climate change.”

On Monday, President Mnangagwa met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. He said the meeting with the host President of COP29 was cordial and Zimbabwe is keen to tap into the Caspian nation’s modernisation efforts.

“Our levels of development are different. As a result of that, we will benefit from the level of development that this country has achieved.

“We do not need to reinvent the wheel anymore. Whatever we want, we take a cue from those who have travelled the journey and bring it into our situation, adopting what we want into our own domestic situation.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Azerbaijan can also enhance co-operation within multilateral forums.

“Zimbabwe belongs to the regional bloc, SADC, and then there is the AU, but beyond that, there are international organisations, then we co-operate and share perspectives in our respective regions in terms of growth, in terms of co-operation in the mining sector, in agriculture, on the issue of climate change. We share this scientific knowledge; which respective regions are experiencing.

“So it is critically important that as Heads of State we come together and share the knowledge and experiences that affect our respective regions.”

Wednesday’s interview with AnewZ TV Channel was the President’s last engagement before he left Azerbaijan that night, after attending the COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit.

President Mnangagwa was the first African Head of State to address the summit.

The two-day world leaders summit, which started on Tuesday and was one of the highlights of COP29, was attended by about 80 Heads of States from around the world or their representatives.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Wednesday night by senior Government officials from Zimbabwe and Azerbaijan.

He arrived home yesterday morning.

COP29 is running until November 22.