Fundraising campaign to raise funds for the late Mercedes Rambo Sibanda tombstone

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Francis Zimunya chaired Zimbabwe Stakeholders Forum has initiated a fundraising campaign meant to raise funds and erect a tombstone at the grave of the late national team and Highlanders defence rock Mercedes Rambo Sibanda.

The Forum, according to Zimunya, was approached by former Highlanders player and coach Cosmos Tsano Zulu.

“One day some months ago, Cosmas Zulu was walking in the middle of the Bulawayo City with his wife, out of nowhere came a man who narrated how bad the state of affairs the state of affairs Rambo’s grave was. The person told him that the grave was in a sorry state and wondered what the late’s colleagues’ conscience was.

This prompted Tsano to investigate the situation and he ended up tracking down the family who also are in dire straits. Tsano told Hara who referred him to me,” said Zimunya.

He said they have set a target of US$300 and so far Bernard Gwarada, Tavengwa Hara, Joel Luphahla,Francis Zimunya, Adomsi Mukwasi, George Mudiwa, Raphael Matinyarare, Bigboy Mawiwi and Tendai Bwanya have heeded the call for help, raising just under $3000.

Contributions are being collected by Joel Luphahla on 0782868447.

The 1986 Soccer Star of the Year died in 2002 at the age of 36. He was laid to rest at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.