Fundraising event for legendary Bob “Headmaster” Nyabinde on cards

A fundraising event meant to act as an appreciation of the great work of legendary jazz crooner Bob Nyabinde and source funds for his medical treatment and upkeep has been organised for the capital Harare this weekend.

Bob Nyabinde is a great man in Zimbabwe’s music terrain. In the past few years, Headmaster as Bob Nyabinde is known, had his eyesight fall short due to diabetes before he suffered a stroke, but he is recovering well.

For his great achievements, Chipaz Promotions in association with the Promoters for Transparency and Bob Nyabinde’s sons Albert and Agga have decided to give him his roses while he is still alive and host a free concert that aims at raising funds to help his daily needs.

The gig slated for Sherwood Golf Club will see entertainment being provided by The Assegai Crew, Tanga Wekwa Sando, Kireni, Victor Kunonga, Steeve Makoni and Tariro NeGitare.

Chipaz Promotions director Chipaz said they will be accepting donations and pledges on the day which will all the directed to Bob Nyabinde.

“I’ve worked since he was still fit and able to fully cater for his family and his needs. Seeing him now not being able to see and having stroked really touched me so I decided to do this as a promoter.

“We have artistes at heart and we have a good working relationship with them in the industry,” said Chipaz.

