Fundraising Tournament For Harry Allen Golf Club Refurbishment

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HARRY Allen Golf Club will play host to a fundraising tournament on July 29.

The proceeds are set to be channelled to the renovations of the golf club.

The Harry Allan Golf Club was gutted by a fire back in February after an electrical fault.

The Harry Allen Golf Club captain Vusa Sinyoka said they have begun the process of renovating the place.

“The club had an unfortunate incident in February as there was a fire outbreak which could not be contained and the club house was burnt down. So we are currently making rebuilding efforts. We embarked on re-building efforts.

“So far through the efforts of the members we have managed to start rebuilding the ablution facilities. We need to move on to the bar and lounge area where members can have their refreshments. This is our next phase. From there we will move to the construction of the kitchen and offices. We will then improve the whole facility.

“We have planned a big golfing day which is the Harry Allen Fundraising Day. We expect to have a big field and we are inviting members of the Bulawayo community and businesspeople to come and support this project.

“For businesses it’s an opportunity to network and grow their brands with the Bulawayo community. For golfers, it’s an opportunity to compete which is good for sport. We are encouraging people to come and help develop the sport.

“We will have dinner before the day of the tournament. The dinner will be held at Chiefs Kraal in Bradfield. It’s open to everyone. We are selling tables at US$150 for a table of five and US$30 for individuals,” said Sinyoka.

