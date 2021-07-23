Funds for Zhobe Irrigation Scheme expansion

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

US$37 MILLION has been availed under the Arab Economic Fund for Development towards expansion of Zhobe Irrigation Scheme in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province which is at 50 percent capacity utilisation.

In an interview Matabeleland South acting provincial irrigation engineer, Mr Shepard Mpotekwa said Government had engaged various partners to ensure expansion of Zhobe Irrigation to ensure full utilisation of Zhobe Dam. He said under the project the irrigation which has a capacity of 2 500 hectares will be expanded by another 2 500 hectares bringing the total to 5 000 hectares.

“There is a project which is underway to expand Zhobe Irrigation by 2 500 hectares. The project started in 2015 but it stopped due to financial challenges. Soil surveys have been done in order to determine the type of system that will be appropriate for the irrigation. Government has been working with various partners to finance the project.

“The project has received a capital injection of US$37million through the Arab Economic Fund for Development. The money has been coming in phases. The intention is to expand Zhobe Irrigation so that Zhobe Dam is fully utilised to ensure food security. A number of partners are expected to come on board to assist in funding the programme,” he said.

Mr Mpotekwa said under the project a kilometre long pipeline will be installed from Zhobe Dam to Beitbridge Town. He said small irrigations will be established along the pipeline and on identified areas near the dam.

Mr Mpotekwa said the pipeline will draw water to Beitbridge Town to support various projects.

“When Zhobe Dam was constructed it was for the purpose of bringing development to Beitbridge Town so that it’s upgraded to a city. Irrigations schemes will be established in identified areas from Zhobe Dam right up to Beitbridge. This is a massive project that will bring water close to homesteads, business centres, schools among other areas to ensure food security.

“The project will also provide communities with an opportunity to engage in various livelihood projects. It will also ensure industrial growth in Beitbridge Town as areas close to the dam. The target is to have all these projects complete by 2023,” he said.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube recently raised a concern that Zhobe Dam remained underutilised.

