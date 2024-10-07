Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube as Bulawayo converges at Barbourfields Stadium for send-off

Nqobile Tshili

TODAY, Bulawayo will hold a send off funeral service for national hero Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium.

Scores of residents have converged along Masotsha Ndlovu Road extension next to Amakhosi Cultural Village, where his hearse will pass.

Rtd Col Dube is a pioneer liberation fighter and military strategist who is celebrated for being unwavering to the ethos of liberation struggle and independence of Zimbabwe.

He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

He joined the armed struggle in 1964 and would become part of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command.

He trained most of the freedom fighters who would joined the armed struggle later.

Rtd Col Dube is one of the few freedom fighters to adequately document his contribution in the armed struggle as he penned the autobiography: Quiet Flows the Zambezi .