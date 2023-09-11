  • Today Mon, 11 Sep 2023

Funeral service for national Cde Joshua Malinga

By Nqobile Tshili

A FUNERAL service for national hero Cde Joshua Malinga is being held at his home in Richmond, Bulawayo.

Part of the mourners include Zanu-PF  senior officials from Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

These include Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Cde Richard Ndlovu, Cde Jabulani Sibanda Cde Molly Mpofu among others.

Cde Malinga, who was a special advisor to President Mnangagwa on disability related issues.

Among the mourners is Bulawayo Mayor Mr David Coltart.

President Mnangagwa declared  Cde Malinga a national hero on Sunday evening

Tentatively, Cde Malinga’s family says they want his burial  to be held on Saturday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

 

