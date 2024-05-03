Fungai “Kush” Zvirawa assumes role of Zima CEO, succeeding Rizzla

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Entrepreneur and media personality Fungai “Kush” Zvirawa has been announced as the new chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima), succeeding Reason “Rizzla” Sibanda.

The unveiling took place at the Zima headquarters in Harare during a press conference held on Monday.

In her acceptance speech, Kush, who has previously managed artistes who have excelled in music, expressed her readiness to take on the role, emphasising her journey with Zima and her commitment to addressing challenges within the music industry.

“My journey with the Zimas began in 2023, a year that provided me with an unparalleled learning curve and a holistic understanding of our rich culture and music landscape. Last year was undoubtedly intense, yet it presented me with a key opportunity to confront the prevailing negativity surrounding awards ceremonies.

“I firmly believe that this platform is certainly about celebrating our musicians but in addition it should be used for a bigger and greater purpose,” she said.

Kush outlined her plans, focusing on empowering musicians and enhancing industry standards.

“My aim is clear; to empower every musician to reach their full potential. Our talent deserves to be showcased not only locally but on a global scale.

While my resume may have introduced me to you, my ultimate goal is to bridge my expertise from the creative corporate world and collaborate with both the artistes and the private/public sectors to craft impactful campaigns while celebrating our talent at a prestigious event.”

She highlighted three key pillars for her tenure: empowerment through employment, knowledge enhancement and skill development and structural improvement and industry development.

She expressed deep honour in commencing this journey with the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

“Together, let’s elevate our industry, empower our talent and showcase the richness of Zimbabwean music to the world. Knowledge is power and shared knowledge is even more impactful.”

The new CEO is set to unveil a detailed roadmap for the Zimbabwe Music Awards in the coming weeks.

Rizzla, reflecting on his time with Zima since 2018, expressed gratitude and confidence in Kush’s leadership.

“As I step down, I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside dedicated individuals and witnessed the remarkable talent within our industry.

I’m confident in Fungai Zvirawa’s ability to lead Zima to greater heights,” he stated.

He concluded by urging continued support for Zimbabwean music and rallying behind Kush as she embarks on her new role. – @mthabisi_mthire