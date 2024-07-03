Furious hubby fatally axes wife’s friend

Diana Baloyi Moyo @gmail.co.zw

AN Umguza man axed his neighbour to death after accusing his wife of spending the night at her homestead.

Confirming the Incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Nkosilathi Ndlovu (37) was angered by the fact that his wife had spent the previous night away from their home, and threatened to kill both his wife and her friend (38).

”On 1 July 2024 at around 4 pm the complainant a female adult aged 38 years of Klipspring Farm, Umguza was at her homestead when the accused person and his wife approached her. The accused person was threatening to kill his wife and also to kill himself over a misunderstanding that his wife had slept at the complainant’s residence the previous night.

“Sensing danger, the complainant tried to run away but the accused person caught up with the complainant and struck her once on the head just above the right ear with an axe and the complainant fell. A neighbour who heard the noise came and disarmed the accused person who then fled from the scene. A police report was made and the accused person was not located. The complainant sustained a cut and was bleeding profusely. An ambulance was summoned and the complainant was ferried to Mpilo Hospital for medical attention”.

“We warn members of the public to desist from violence but seek help from third parties in cases of differences. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report at ZRP Nkulumane or any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.