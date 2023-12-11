Fuz November player of the month nominees out

Innocent Kurira, innocent. kurira@ chronicle. co.zw

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has revealed nominees for the November player of the month award.

The three players vying for the gong are Ngezi Platinum forward Takunda Benhura who finished as the league’s top scorer with 13 goals, ZPC Kariba’s Moses Demera who scored a hat trick in the last game of the season is also in the running to win the award and Caps United’s Rodwell Chinyengetere concludes the list of nominees.

Chinyengetere scored one of the best goals of the season when his side drew one all with Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium early in November.

@innocentskizoe