FuzeeJasmine’s ‘Next Of Kin’ sparks global frenzy with infectious Afrobeat vibe

Showbiz Writer

African music sensation FuzeeJasmine is igniting a frenzy across South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana with the release of his latest single, “Next Of Kin”, accompanied by a mesmerising music video.

“Next Of Kin” pulsates with Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, showcasing FuzeeJasmine’s musical prowess and cementing his status as a rising star in African music.

Filmed against the dynamic backdrop of Dakar, Senegal, the music video amplifies the song’s infectious energy and feel-good vibes.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, FuzeeJasmine’s journey to success has been anything but easy. Born in a Lagos ghetto to hardworking parents, he hustled tirelessly, even sleeping on buses and working as a cleaner to fund his passion for music while supporting his family.

“Next Of Kin” follows the trailblazing success of FuzeeJasmine’s previous hit, “Dangbana” and is poised to dominate the airwaves as a summer anthem, captivating audiences worldwide and further solidifying his place in the music industry.

Fans can stream or download “Next Of Kin” on all major music platforms. – @FuzeeJasmine