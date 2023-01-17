Gafa Winky D outshines DJ Maphorisa, Kabza, Zakes at Afrimas

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Winky D (real name Wallace Chirumuko) recently proved that he is the GOAT (Greatest of all time) as he scooped the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa award at the All-Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2023 held in Dakar, Senegal.

The Afrimas which celebrate the best of the continent’s music was held at a flashy event attracting heavyweights from Africa.

The hit ‘Happy Again’ made an impact because of its storyline which illustrates a story of class, race, and slavery coming between two lovers. The powerful song saw him unbelievably outshining South African musicians, Zakes Bantwini, Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Gemini Major.

Winky D said he was targeting penetrating the international market and winning the Afrima has just paved the way for him.

Posting on his social media pages Winky D expressed gratitude to his multitudes of supporters.

“My musical heart continues to overflow with boundless gratitude. I will continue appreciating the support you give me. Having you behind my music remains a blessing I can’t exchange for anything in this life. The love you have showered my music remains overwhelming. It remains the biggest inspiration to my musical dreams,” wrote Winky D.

This was a most-anticipated win for the musical giant who has, on many occasions, been criticized for not being able to appeal to international markets.

At the start of the year, Winky D set waves with his album Eureka Eureka which shut down social media spaces with a lot of controversies.