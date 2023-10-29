Gaki wants more in Ngezi colours

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

INDUSTRIOUS Ngezi Platinum Stars FC midfielder, Malvin Gaki, has reckoned he has still has more to achieve in the club’s colours.

Gaki, who has been in a free scoring form for Madamburo, a club he joined early this year from Chicken Inn, yesterday was one of the key engineers that helped the miners book a 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final berth when they dismissed army side on a 3-0 scoreline at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.

The speedy and pint sized Gaki, thrust Madamburo into the lead after 51 minutes owing to his well taken low shot from his cultured left foot.

Thereafter, Marlvin Mkwinjo and Claude Mapoka found the second and third goals for the miners respectively.

“I’m happy I came from a good club to join another good club. Team spirit is prevail as we seek to do well in the domestic season. It’s so pleasing that the goals have been coming my way which I also praise the team spirit that is in us. I have no goal target at at all but I promise to keep them coming for this great ambitious club,” said Gaki.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders and after booking a Chibuku Cup semi-final berth they look all set to clinch a couple double.

In the cup final, they will face either CAPS United or Dynamos who are set to square off in the second Chibuku Cup semi-final final tie set for this afternoon at National Sports Stadium.-@FungaiMuderere