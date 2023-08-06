Galas light up heroes’ month

Zimpapers Elections Desk

LAST night, ZANU PF held an all-night musical gala in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland Central, to celebrate the life of national hero Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa.

As was the case with the six other music fiestas that preceded yesterday’s gala, thousands attended the event held soon after the ruling party’s provincial star rally held at Mutawatawa Growth Point.

It has been ZANU PF’s signature act at its campaign rallies to celebrate national heroes through musical galas that have spiced up the ruling party’s crusade ahead of the August 23 elections. The galas have been oversubscribed, with thousands attending each of the six events held so far in Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North provinces, as well as last night’s show in Mashonaland East.

They have featured some of the country’s top artistes such as dendera crooner Sulumani Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, Roki, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Paradzai Mesi, Chief Hwenje, Sandara Ndebele, DT Bio Mudimba and Jeys Marabini.

The first gala, hosted on June 24 at the Chipinge Showground, was held in honour of national hero Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, the founding president of ZANU. The gala also coincided with the launch of ZANU PF’s 2023 election campaign in Chipinge.

Rev Sithole, who hails from Chipinge, died in 2000.

In a landmark development, President Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on him in August last year to honour his legacy as one of the country’s founding nationalists.

Thousands of people thronged the Chipinge Showground, where over 30 artistes performed to celebrate the legacy of the late national hero.

The gala lived up to its billing, with various artistes delivering top-drawer performances before an expectant crowd of thousands of revellers. The show started around 6pm on Saturday and ran into Sunday morning, with fans left clamouring for more.

Local artistes were not left out with Grade 3 learner Esnath Mhlanga stealing the limelight with her poem “Magigwana”, which chronicled the life history of Rev Sithole.

Dancehall artiste Enzo Ishall delivered a polished performance, which was only matched to that of Chief Hwenje.

The next gala was held in Matabeleland South, in honour of national hero and former vice president Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo. The rally coincided with the 24th anniversary of his death. Befittingly, the Umdala Wethu Gala was held at Maphisa Shopping Centre, Matabeleland South.

Attended by thousands of people, the all-night event was an ostentatious display of Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. Dr Nkomo — who died on July 1, 1999 — was a revolutionary nationalist who served as Zimbabwe’s vice president from 1990 until his death. He founded and led the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) in 1961. He was known as a charismatic leader and a fierce advocate of the rights of black Zimbabweans.

Another gala was held in Karoi on July 8, in honour of Cde James Chikerema, who was also posthumously awarded national hero status by the Second Republic. The musical gala was held at Chikangwe Stadium, following yet another oversubscribed ZANU PF star rally in Magunje earlier that day.

There were memorable performances from musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu, Tambaoga, Macheso Boys, Chief Hwenje, Blessing Shumba, Jah Master and Sabastian Magacha.

On July 16, it was a memorable night for the people of Bikita and surrounding areas. They were serenaded by top artistes at an all-night musical extravaganza during the Mzee Bira Gala held in memory of late vice president and veteran nationalist Dr Simon Vengesayi Muzenda. Dr Muzenda, who was also known as the Soul of the Nation, passed away in September 2003. The gala followed the well-attended provincial star rally headlined by President Mnangagwa at Chinorumba High School in Zaka.

The normally serene Nyika Growth Point in Bikita was a hive of activity, as people of all ages thronged the Gwindingwi High School grounds for the Mzee Bira Music Gala. The majority who braved the cold winter night did not regret attending the event, as they enjoyed every moment, dancing until the following morning. The performers included crooner Sulumani Chimbetu, Enzo Ishall, the ZRP Police Band, Chief Hwenje, Magacha, Mathias Mhere and ZCC Mbungo Brass Band.

On July 24, the emerging town of Glendale in Mashonaland Central was brought to a standstill as some of the country’s best artistes performed at the musical gala in honour of the late former vice president and national hero, Cde Joseph Msika. Cde Msika, a veteran nationalist, died on August 4, 2009. He served as vice president from 1999 to 2009. Several artistes — including Chief Hwenje, Mhere and Jah Signal — had a good day in the office as they kept fans on the dance floor.

Last Sunday, thousands of people thronged the Dimpamiwa Sports Grounds in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, for a gala held in honour of the late former vice president and national hero John Landa Nkomo.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail on the sidelines of the Glendale gala, Chief Director, Strategic Communications, in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Major (Rtd) Anywhere Mutambudzi, said the galas were a product of a directive from the Head of State to honour national heroes ahead of the Heroes’ Day celebrations.

In addition, he said, the galas are also meant to prop up the local arts industry.

“So, we are going around the country, province by province,” he said.

“We started in Chipinge and then went to Mapisa, then Masvingo. We then went to Karoi and today we came to Glendale. There were individuals who were not recognised, meanwhile, they played a very key role. These include Ndabaningi Sithole, James Chikerema.”

Dr Mutambudzi said the musical galas were also meant to entertain and educate young people about the country’s history.

“This is meant to attain a number of objectives, one of them is to prop up the arts industry. You get service providers who get a lot of business when they operate; the artistes themselves get recognition.

“We are also entertaining. We are educating, and the main message is: We should guard the ideals of the liberation struggle, the ones that brought this independence.”

Cdes Sithole and Chikerema were last year declared national heroes posthumously, together with Brigadier-General Chrispen Masuku, Rabelani Choeni, Elliot Gwabe, Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki, Professor George Kahari, Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu and Stanley Matunhira.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was committed to giving a holistic account of the country’s war of liberation.