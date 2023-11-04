Gallows for youths and Zimbabwe’s future

Stephen Mpofu

YOU (yes, you) may disagree that as things stand right now drugs and substances stand as gallows for Zimbabwe’s youths abusing them with social media that people regard as the synergy of reality and suppliers of the intoxicating materials in-point standing as the executioners of the drug addicts as well as our country’s future.

People once schooled in communication suggest that drugs and substances are projected by social media as the in-things to which young people can resort to as joyful covers for their daily turmoils, among them a lack of employment which deprives them of incomes to go the whole hog in what they wish for their lives today and in the future.

Also strongly warned are girls who fall in love with men propositioning them through photographs posted on social media as — who knows? — such men, never personally met before might be dangerous criminals waiting to ruin the future of the young girls.

Right now reports from rural schools indicate that turmoil rules especially in day-schools as students engaging in violence which affects the delivery of education for their benefit as well as for the country’s future development with parents virtually unable to control their unruly offspring.

A parent at one rural mission school in Masvingo province and who preferred anonymity said that she and other education providers out there in “the sticks”, as colonial Rhodesian administrators called the countryside believed that “very, very stiff punishment” should be imposed on suppliers of drugs and substances to end the rot that now threatens not only the delivery of education at present but also the future of the country as youths now derailed from their educational pursuits by drugs and substances are supposed to be the future leaders and developers of our country’s economy.

With no known rehabilitation centers in rural areas for victims of drugs and substance abuse the future for children in the countryside where the majority of Zimbabweans live appears very, very bleak as of now, not to mention the threat to the image of Zimbabwe’s education now praised as being among one Africa’s highest literacy ratings.

A report in this newspaper three days ago said Government had recruited 2 500 teachers to beef up manpower in schools. That is all very well and highly commendable considering long-standing outcries about the shortage of teachers in the country with some of them seeking greener pastures in the diaspora, with overseas countries as favourites for some of the education providers.

Common sense dictates here that a conducive education-delivery environment should be created by their employer for the new recruits to stay on and deliver knowledge for the country’s economic and social development to attentive and willing students eager to develop the motherland as well as themselves and their future families.

And while we are at the subject of Government taking measures in a bid to put right things for our nation, applause is also due to the Government for taking measures to educate and empower rural folk against the effects of climate change.

A report in this publication yesterday noted that farmers in rural areas, especially those prone to recurrent droughts as a result of climate change should work closely with Agritex and the Meteorological Services Department to implement measures to the effects of climate change and the looming El Nino.

For instance, Women and Land in Zimbabwe in partnership with other stakeholders is implementing the food security and livelihoods projects with the main aim of strengthening livelihoods and contribute to building resilience.

The Government should also be applauded for its decision to increase the production of the Bolvac Vaccine for Theileriosis (January Disease) which has claimed over 500 000 cattle in the last five years, leaving many, many rural families without draught power, not to mention cattle as another source of income for school going children as well as for buying food during drought periods.

What is paramount for the success of measures being implemented by the state is unmitigated cooperation by all, regardless of political persuasions espoused because the measures being taken are for the collective good of all Zimbabwean bellies that know no political whose only opposition is empty bellies.