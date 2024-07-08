Gamecocks, Augusto part ways

Fungai Muderere [email protected]

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn have parted ways with striker Clive Augusto.

Augusto, rejoined Gamecocks two seasons ago and following his below par performances that saw him fail to score a single goal in the two seasons, the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit was compelled to part ways with the bustling striker.

The club has already indicated some numerous changes in their squad amid revelations that they are set to welcome back three to four players in the second half of the season who have regained their full fitness.

Midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu, forward Munashe Pini, defenders Nelson Ketala and Vincent Moyo were not registered by Gamecocks for the first half of the season as they were in the treatment room.

Central defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who was briefly out of the country, recently retraced to Chicken Inn and he has been training with Joey Antipas’ men.

