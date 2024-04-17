Gamecocks captain speaks ahead of Highlanders tie

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN captain, Xolani Ndlovu reckons that it will be a big fight when they play Highlanders in their Week 7 fixture at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo derby is expected to draw a huge crowd at Emagumeni. Bosso are currently in top form and they are yet to taste defeat after six rounds of play.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. I think we have found our rhythm. It’s a derby match, but we are not under pressure. Highlanders are the ones on top of the log, which means pressure is on them,” said Ndlovu.

The Gamecocks are coming from a 2-0 home triumph over Greenfuel.

Even Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas believes they will do well.

“It’s a big game. It’s going to be a big fight. We are getting ready. Everyone is training fine.

“We need to go and pick up points,” said Antipas. In Bosso, Chicken Inn face a difficult side that is equally high on confidence following their one-all draw against champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Bosso are in a rich vein of form, which Antipas has vowed to stop.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer Week, 7

Saturday Fixtures

FC Platinum v Bikita Minerals (Mandava Stadium), ZPC v Arenel Movers (Nyamhunga), Greenfuel v Herentals (Greenfuel Arena), Yadah v Chegutu Pirates)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Sakubva), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve).