Gamecocks duck extends

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn….0

Herentals…….0

THE Chicken Inn 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season dark countinued after they were held to a nil all draw by visitors Herentals on Saturday.

It was Gamecocks’ fourth draw in five outings.

The Joey Antipas mentored side is yet to post a win.

Having found the target once, the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit have played four draws and lost once.

In their game against Herentals, Gamecocks failed to convert numerous chances that came their way with the Students, on the other hand, asking numerous questions from the hosts’ defence .

Brian Muza, George Majika and Michael Charamba took turns not to convert for Gamecocks while Herentals had Tinotenda Benza was the chief culprit for Herentals.

The introduction of Brighton Makopa for ineffective Tinashe Mushaireni in 46th minute and a double substitution that saw Brandon Rendo and Edward Musena come in for Muza and Charamba respectively could not yeild anything for Chicken Inn.

In the 68th minute,

Benza, who was Herentals’ captain of the day watched in disbelief when his close range effort was saved by an alert Donovan Bernard before Mpumelelo Bhebhe came to clear the ball for a corner.

In the 75th minute, Gamecocks skipper Xolani Ndlovu had his well taken free kick punched for a corner by Herentals goalminder Tinotendaishe Takarinda.

A minute later, Ralph Kawondera came to the rescue of the Students after he cleared Muza header from the line with the visitors in sixes and sevens at the back.

In their next match, Chicken Inn will face Dynamos in Harare while Herentals entertain newboys MWOS at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Teams

Chicken Inn

D Bernard , A Chinda, M Bhebhe, J Tulani, X Ndlovu, D Jaricha, I Mabhunu, M Charamba, (Musena 85 mins) G Majika, T Mushaireni, B Muza (Rendo 85 mins),

Herentals

T Tinotendaishe, W Chimbetu T Mupumha, L Dreamer (Zhuwawu 69th min), R Kawondera, T Benza, B Majaririra, K Sangare, T Chisi, I Benza, Z Ruguchu