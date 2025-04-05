Gamecocks date Herentals College

Fungai Muderere

CHICKEN Inn and Herentals College are this afternoon set square it off at Luveve Stadium in of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Week Five matches.

The Gamecocks have endured a torrid start to the 2025 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, failing to secure a single victory in their opening four matches.

Coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat to ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn themselves on number 16 on the log with just three points. Their upcoming clash against the unpredictable Students marks their 11th meeting since 2019, with Herentals often proving to be a difficult opponent.



PSL results between Chicken Inn and Herentals since 2019:

23/11/24: Herentals 0 – 0 Chicken Inn

30/06/24: Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals

04/10/23: Herentals 1-1 Chicken Inn

06/05/23: Chicken Inn 2-1 Herentals

21/10/22: Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn

07/05/22: Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals

11/12/19: Herentals 0-2 Chicken Inn



Will Chicken Inn finally shake off their early-season struggles and register their first win, or will Herentals continue to haunt them?

It all needs a tactical discipline from both ends.

Team Line Ups

Chicken Inn

D Bernard , A Chinda, M Bhebhe, J Tulani, X Ndlovu, D Jaricha, I Mabhunu, M Charamba, G Majika, T Mushaireni, B Muza

Herentals

T Tinotendaishe, W Chimbetu T Mupumha, L Dreamer, R Kawondera, T Benza, B Majaririra, K Sangare, T Chisi, I Benza, Z Ruguchu