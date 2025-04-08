Gamecocks dominate in Byo Div Two season opener tournament

Zimpapers Sports Hub

CHICKEN Inn were crowned champions in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two League season opener tournament that was played over the weekend.

The contest featured young Gamecocks, Bulawayo Stars, Nkulumane, Mposa Academy, Khami and Corn Cob.

In their first match, Chicken Inn, who are under the guidance of Nkosana “Sancho” Gumbo and Ben Nyaunzi, beat Bulawayo Stars 3-0 before they went on to account for Mposa Academy after a penalty lottery that ended 10-9.

In their semi-final match, Gamecocks dismissed Khami 4-2. The former went on to defeat Corn Cob in the final match. For their tireless efforts Chicken Inn got a floating trophy, playing kit plus a prize money of US$300.

To show their dominance, Chicken Inn’s three players Makhosiwonke Chitungwiza, Lucky Kumwenda and Thabani Mandaba were named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Top Goal Scorer and Player of the Tournament respectively.