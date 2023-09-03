Breaking News
HEATH Streak is no more

Gamecocks get Muza inspiration

03 Sep, 2023 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN Inn FC head coach Prince Matore has revealed that their chief striker Brian Muza passed a late fitness test and he is part of the 20-member squad set to duty against Highlanders FC this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium.

In a brief interview this morning, Matore said he was happy to have Muza in his jigsaw puzzle.

“Muza is part of the 20-member squad that we have in camp. We are happy about that because it’s gives us more options with regards to our strikeforce,” said Matore.

Muza has been on the sidelines for almost a month courtesy of a groin [email protected]

