Gamecocks redeem lost pride

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 4-0 ZPC Kariba

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn returned back to winning ways after they thumped visiting ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium.

Gamecocks had gone for a six-game winless streak, drawing five and falling once at the hands of title chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars.

It was a match that the Prince Matore mentored Gamecocks got their goals from their man of the moment Michael Charamba, Malvin Hwata, Itai Mabunu and young Brighton “MaNinja” Ncube.

Gamecocks scored scored two goals in either half.

Charamba found the first goal for the hosts in the 20th minute after his well taken thunderbolt from outside the box beat a badly positioned ZPC Kariba goalminder Tapiwa Chilenga.

Hwata made it two for the hosts nine minutes later with a tame shot that beat a diving Chilenga to his left.

In the second stanza, Matore’s men got their third goal after towering Itai Mabunu nodded home a Charamba inviting cross from the left.

Substitute Brighton Ncube killed the match as a contest with a half volley that beat Chilenga all systems out at the stroke of full-time.

It was a tie that Luke Masomere’s mentored ZPC Kariba could have gone into the driving seat after Raphael Manuvire watched in disbelief when his effort was parried over the bar by an alert Donovan Bernard in the opening minute.

Two minutes later Leeroy Murape was left cursing his football Gods when his goal bound effort was cleared from the line by Chicken Inn defender Neilson Ketala.

Teams

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, M Hwata (B Ncube 80′), M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, T Kutinyu (D Jaricha 80′), I Mabunu, S Mhlanga ( Mtungamiri 86′), X Ndlovu, B Muza (G Majika 72′)

ZPC Kariba: T Chilenga, B Mutukure, I Nekati, J Sibanda (E Hondo 78′), M Diro, R Manuvire (S Makawa 46′), F Shoko, C Muleya, N Chipunza (F Dhemere 45′), T Pio, L Murape ( Karengesha 78′) -@FungaiMuderere