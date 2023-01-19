Gamecocks reshuffle. . . reassign Antipas, elevate Matore

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/2022 season first runners up Chicken Inn have elevated Prince Matore to the position of head coach amid revelations that the club’s 2015 championship winning coach Joey Antipas’ reassignment will be finalised soon.

Matore, a Caf A licence holder, has over the years worked closely with Antipas as his lieutenant. When Antipas joined Chicken Inn, he brought Matore as his assistant in 2015. The pair was in charge of the Simbisa Brands bankrolled side when the Gamecocks won their first ever championship in 2015, which saw them play in the prestigious 2016 Confederation of African Football Champions League where they were booted out by eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the preliminary round.

Antipas and Matore even left Chicken Inn together for South Africa’s AmaZulu in 2016 before returning to the Gamecocks at the beginning of 2018 after parting ways with Usuthu in 2017

In confirming the promotion of Matore, Gamecocks chairman Juta Tshuma also revealed that they have roped in ex-Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City gaffer Farai Tawachera to assume the role of assistant coach. “We have reshuffled our technical department. Prince Matore is now the head coach and we have roped in Farai Tawachera to become the assistant coach. We were looking forward to unveil Tawachera soon but the truth of the matter is that we have employed him. Joey Antipas will be reassigned and we are looking forward to finalising his reassignment soon,” said Tshuma.

Tawachera is also Caf A badge holder and Antipas, a veteran gaffer who also won the league title with Motor Action in 2010 and also boasts of successful coaching stints with the senior national soccer team, has a Caf B.

Zifa implemented standardisation for local football coaching that requires all top-flight coaches to possess a Caf A licence at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Standardisation of coaches means that Premiership gaffers and their assistants must be in possession of a Caf A badge.

Ex-Bulawayo Chiefs assistant coach Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda, who is reportedly angling for a move to Triangle was recently compelled to spend two weeks in Tanzania attending the Caf A licence coaching course which he will finish in September.

Besides the Caf B badge, Sibanda is a holder of a Scottish C licence and a Sports Science degree from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The football mother body has been enforcing policies and regulations in the game, with the clean-up exercise targeting at having only qualified personnel and authorised individuals in the technical areas during PSL matches. – @FungaiMuderere.