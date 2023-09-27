Gamecocks, Rhinos in 2022 Chibuku quarters repeat

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn FC are on Saturday set to engage in a repeat of last year’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final tie when they face Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium.

In the previous season, the two antagonists met in the last eight stage of the cup contest in a match that was staged at Rusape’s Vengere Stadium where the army side eliminated Gamecocks after a sudden death penalty shootout.

The match had ended one all in regulation time with Malvin Hwata scoring for Gamecocks early into the first half while gifted Farai Banda got the equaliser for Rhinos deep into the second stanza.

The penalty shootout ended 9-8 in favour of Black Rhinos on a day Banda, Tawanda Nyamhwande, Allen Gahadzikwa, Vincent Mhandu, Everson Feremba, Peace Makaha, Ashward Phiri, Blessing Mandimutsira and Gareth Madhake managed to convert from the spot.

Former Soccer Star of the Year Dennis Dauda was the only player who missed his spotkick for Rhinos.

For Gamecocks, combative Richard Hachiro had his effort saved by Mwandimutsira while Shepherd Mhlanga’s high rising effort hit the crossbar after their stand-in captain Xolani Ndlovu, Brian Muza, Munashe Pini, Brighton Ncube, goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Vincent Moyo and their former players Passmore Bernard and Bret Amidu had scored.

However, ahead of Saturday’s duplication of last year’s cup match, Joey Antipas, who was then the Gamecocks head coach and is now the club’s technical director, has refused to read much into the last result.

“It’s a different ball game. It’s not like we had a bad side and we are still not a bad team. A penalty shootout is anyone’s game. It all depends on who manages to hold their nerves so well.

“Of late, Black Rhinos have been playing well but we have to think about our game plan. It will be nice to cruise to the semi-finals. It will be nice to finish the game in 90 minutes. But we will need to up our game considering that we have posted three draws on the trot in the league,” said Antipas, a shrewd former Warriors and Motor Action coach.

When they eliminated Gamecocks in the previous installment of the country’s prestigious knockout tournament, Black Rhinos were under the mentorship of Stanford “Stix” M’tizwa.

Now they are under the tutelage of Saul Chaminuka.

To go beyond the first hurdle, Chicken Inn beat Greenfuel 1-0 while Chauya Chipembere got rid of new boys Sheasham in the preliminary round before they went on to eliminate Manica Diamonds in the first round stage.

In another Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match also scheduled for Saturday, defending league champions FC Platinum will welcome Dynamos at Mandava Stadium.

On Sunday, red-hot Ngezi Platinum Stars will meet last year’s finalists Herentals College at Mandava Stadium.

Highlanders will fight it out against struggling CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Makepekepe, who are the country’s former Cup Kings, have had an indifferent league campaign and they have gone on a massive nine-game winless streak.

To book their quarter-final berths, Bosso beat the cup holders Bulawayo Chiefs after a penalty shootout after the match had ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Pure Platinum Play floored Yadah Stars 4-0.

CAPS United got the better of Hwange while Dynamos booted out Simba Bhora.

What is obviously pleasing for the Chibuku Super Cup sponsors and the general local football fraternity is that this will be the first time that Bosso, DeMbare, Makepekepe, Gamecocks, Madamburo and Pure Platinum Play have all gone into the last eight stage in a knockout cup competition that was reintroduced in 2014.

Ngezi Platinum were the cup’s champions in 2016 and losing finalists in 2021.

Last year, Bulawayo Chiefs, who were then under the guidance of Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda lifted their maiden Chibuku Super Cup after they beat Herentals 1-0 courtesy of an Arthur Musiyiwa goal.

Chiefs received US$75 000 for their achievement while Herentals got US$50 000 for coming out as runners up.

Amakhosi Amahle were not able to represent the country in Africa inter-club football as Zimbabwe was still under the Fifa suspension.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter final fixtures

Saturday

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday

Herentals College v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava Stadium), Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium)-@FungaiMuderere