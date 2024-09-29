Gang of four, including minor, go on assault spree

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

FOUR people, including a minor are facing three counts of attempted murder, in Bulawayo.

Brighton Ndlovu (23), Michael Nyathi (23), Trymore Moyo (23) and the minor (name withheld) have been remanded in custody since March 2024. The juvenile has kept the group behind bars after failing to reveal his parents’ whereabouts.

They are appearing before Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

On count one, it is alleged that on February, 20, 2024 at around 1am at Samillion mine, Queens Village at Inyathi, 55 kilometers from Bulawayo, the four unlawfully and intentionally attempted to kill the victim Yekelani Moyo by assaulting him several times with shovel, logs and stones all over the body.

On the second count, the accused individuals assaulted Lloyd Moyo with an unknown object on the forehead. And on third count the group assaulted Mzingaye Moyo with a log on the elbow and a shovel on the left hand.

Prosecuting, Mr Domincik Moyo told the court that the complainants and witnesses could not attend as they have relocated from their last place of residence.

The court failed to proceed as guardians/parents to represent the minor did not show up in court. The four were further remanded in custody to October 8, 2024.