Gang robs and rapes sex worker at lodge

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

POLICE in Mberengwa, Midlands Province, are investigating a case in which a five-member gang pounced on a sex worker who was booked in a lodge with a client and robbed the two before raping the sex worker.

The incident occurred in Mberengwa on 8 November 2023 at around 3 am.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“On the night in question, the victim hooked a client and the two booked into a nearby guest lodge. While there, five unknown men armed with various weapons forced the door open and gained entry,” said Insp Mahoko.

One of the gang members hit the man with a knobkerrie demanding cash.

Fearing for his life, the man took to his heels leaving the woman behind.

The assailants ransacked the lodge and took US$80 from the wallet and a mobile phone.

“They then force-marched the woman to a nearby unfinished house where one of them raped her once before disappearing into the darkness.

“We are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the gang to report to the nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.