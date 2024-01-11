Gang robs miner

Midlands Bureau

A 25-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner was on Wednesday allegedly robbed of gold ore, two chisels, four-pound hammers, and a shovel all valued at US$689.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the robbery took place at 1 AM at Refuse Mine in Shurugwi.

“It was reported that Tawanda Munanzwi and his friend Ian Sibanda (28) were at their mine when five men emerged from a nearby bush armed with Columbia knives and surrounded them,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said one of the suspects took away Munanzwi’s torch and instructed them to remain seated while threatening to stab them.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers called one Baba Letty who arrived driving a silver Pajero motor vehicle.

“They loaded some of the gold ore into the vehicle and two men went away with the motor vehicle, leaving the other four guarding the duo and the remaining ore. They returned after a few minutes, loaded the remaining ore, and took two chisels, four pound hammers, and a shovel,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers who are still at large, have been identified as Praise and Blessed Ngirazi, Aggripa Mwale, Baba Letty, and one Manhonga.