Gang ties suspected rustler with barbed wire, whips him to death

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have arrested a gang that whipped a suspected cattle thief to death .

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Consent Matsvinze (29), Lameck Hakamela (25), Stanford Kuzomula (35), Givemore Machabe (34) and Langton Hakamela(33) tied Simon Tsuvuka (35) with barbed wire before they hit him.

The incident occurred on 6 October 2023 at Magwigwi Village, Chitanga.

“Police in Triangle have arrested Consent Matsvinze (29) and Lameck Hakamela (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 06/10/23 at Magwigwi Village, Chitanga.”

“The suspects and their three accomplices, Stanford Kuzomuka (35), Givemore Machabe (34) and Langton Hakamela (33) tied the victim, Simon Tsuvuka (35) with a barbed wire before hitting him with switches after accusing him of stealing three cattle. The victim died on the spot,” reads the statement.