Gango, Dzimbahwe secure spots in Chibuku Neshamwari national finals

GANGO dance outfit from Masvingo province and Dzimbahwe Nengoma from Mashonaland Central province have secured spots at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival after emerging victorious at their respective provincial finals held on Saturday.

The groups join Bolamba Performing Arts from Matabeleland South province, Nyaungwe Arts from Mashonaland East province and Pezhuba Pachena from Matabeleland North province in the national finals.

Mashonaland Central province held the competition at Club 75 in Guruve while Masvingo province hosted its finals at Hwiru Beerhall in Gutu. Gango was closely followed by second-placed Dzimbadzemabwe and Musa at third place.

In Mashonaland Central province, Dzimbahwe Nengoma dance outfit from Bindura emerged winners, performing the Chinyambera dance. They outshone Chinyakare Arts from Guruve and Shamva Benari from Shamva, who took second and third place respectively.

Gango and Dzimbahwe walked away with US$2 500 for winning.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) communications and marketing manager, Aggabu Nyabinde, expressed satisfaction with the commitment of the participating groups and thanked their partners for supporting the arts sector, particularly dance.

“The competitions have been going on well and the participants are well prepared. Many thanks to our partners Chibuku, for making this competition a reality every year. Chibuku Neshamwari has played a major role in preserving the cultural heritage in our traditional dances,” said Nyabinde.

In collaboration with NACZ and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association, the competitions continue to showcase exhilarating talent and cultural pride.— @mthabisi_mthire