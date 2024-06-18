Gango triumphs in 3rd Chibuku Neshamwari provincial win

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Masvingo Teachers College arts group, Gango, won last weekend’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival Masvingo provincial finals. For their efforts, Gango received a prize of US$2 500.

Gango’s winning streak began in 2015 with the Jerusalema Mbende dance, followed by the Dinhe in 2019. This year, it clinched the provincial title with the Mbakumba dance with Dzimbadzemabwe and Musa ending second and third respectively.

Molly Chirume, one of the group’s founders, attributed their success to the practical application of their technical skills. “We excel because our team includes dance specialists who majored in dance during their studies. We conduct extensive dance ethnography research, have a culturally diverse selection of dancers from our students and participate in various cultural festivals,” said Chirume.

“Above all, the college administration supports us both financially and morally. We conduct thorough rehearsals, study the adjudication criteria and perform detailed research.”

Formed in 2012 by lecturers in the college’s music department, Gango’s members include Molly Chirume, Alfred Gono, Enock Valisu, Fortunate Taruva, Beverly Vhare, Primrose Manzini, Margret Muzenda, Confidence Chawira, Beatrice Sibanda, Matron Phiri, Patience Sibanda, Kareem Sinyoro, Carla Charumbira, Believe Mukasida, Marjorie Tachiona and Trevor Ndava.

The group has already begun preparing for the national finals and remains confident of its prospects. “We have already started preparing for the nationals, with performers rehearsing, consultations and research underway. We’re addressing adjudicator comments and analysing the video of our winning performance to identify and improve on any weaknesses,” Chirume added.

Gango’s vision includes instilling cultural values in student teachers and the community, equipping student teachers with dance skills, promoting cultural heritage and providing students with opportunities to showcase their talents. Plans involve recording various cultural dances, touring southern Africa and the continent and establishing a dance academy at the college. —@mthabisi_mthire