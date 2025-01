Diana Baloyi Moyo,[email protected]

A TRIO was arrested for the unlawful cultivation of 7 dagga plants in Mashonaland East Province.

Learnmore Nyagumbo (33), Makuwerere James Nyagumbo (31) and Courage Chenzara (20) were arrested following a tipoff that was acted on by the Chivhu CID detectives.

In a statement on X, police said the trio was arrested at plot 24 Vergnoek Farm, Featherstone Chivhu on 3 January 2024.