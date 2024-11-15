Garanyemba Primary School teacher in court for fondling and caressing Grade Seven pupil

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A TEACHER at Garanyemba Primary School in Gwanda District has appeared in court facing allegations of fondling and caressing a Grade Seven pupil.

Abraham Wonder (44) pleaded not guilty to indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Ms Sithembiso Ndebele.

He was remanded out of custody to November 26 for continuation of trial. The case will proceed by way of summons.

Prosecuting, Mr Ngonidzashe Shumba, said Wonder allegedly fondled the breasts of the complainant who is aged 15 and touched her thighs while she was in class.

“On a date unknown but during this year the accused person was teaching in class and he have his learners some work to do,” he said.

“He started moving around the class monitoring the learners and when he got to the complainant he fondled her breasts and touched her thighs.

“The complainant remained quiet about the matter but later told her grandmother after sometime.”

In defence Wonder through his lawyer, Mr McAllister Ncube of T J Mabhikwa and Partners said the allegations had been fabricated against him by a colleague who has malicious intentions.

Mr Ncube said the allegations being raised against his client are not consistent with the nature of the sexual assault.

He said the complainant delayed in reporting the matter, which raises questions on the authenticity of her allegations.

-@DubeMatutu