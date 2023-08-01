Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO gardener who had access to his former employer’s house in Killarney Suburb allegedly teamed up with a friend to sneak into the house on a number of occasions, where the duo stole about cash and 57 kg of gold.

Andrew Chirasha (28) and Ngonidzashe Kunguya (28) both from Killarney Suburb have been arrested for unlawful entry and theft.

They allegedly committed the thefts in the five months between August and December 20 22.

Chirasha was once employed by the 35-year-old complainant as a gardener.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two would monitor the complainant’s movements and whenever he left the house unattended, they would jump into the yard and force open the kitchen door to gain entry using a screwdriver.

They would go to the bedroom and steal either gold or cash and go away unnoticed

“At first, they took cash amounting to US$900 and no report was made as the complainant thought that his wife was the one behind the missing cash. They went on to take US$400, US$6 000, 12 kg of Gold, and 45 kg of Gold on different occasions and no report was made since there was no sign of a break-in into the house,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Chirasha went on the run when the complainant got wind of the matter that he was behind the thefts.

On 28 July 2023, Insp Ncube said, the complainant got a tip-off that Chirasha was at Mahatshula Shops and he alerted the police.

“The police reacted and managed to arrest the accused person. Upon interviews, the accused person admitted he committed the series of unlawful entry and theft cases and he implicated his accomplice who was also arrested. The total value stolen is US$18 000,” he said.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public not to keep large sums of money and valuables like gold in their houses, and also use target hardening techniques in their homes by increasing doors and windows burglar bars’ security.