Gas leak: Light vehicles terminal re-opened at border

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

The light motor vehicles and pedestrians’ terminal at the Beitbridge Border Post that was between Monday afternoon and yesterday closed following a gas leak at the building was reopened last night after authorities fixed the challenges.

As a result of the gas leak, the border management on Monday forced authorities to evacuate the building and re-route traffic to the bus terminal.

Three terminals are catering for cargo, buses and light motor vehicles, as well as pedestrians at the Port of Entry.

Specialists were then called in to fix the problem ahead of the re-opening of the terminal.

Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said the terminal was opened around 5pm after the specialist fixed the leak.

“We have been cleared to open following the fixing of the leak and inspections by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and other technocrats. Operations will resume at 1700 from Phase 3 (light vehicles and pedestrians’ terminal),” said Mr Ncube.

“We thank all affected persons for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Traffic from the pedestrian terminal was re-routed to the bus terminal on Monday due to a gas-related occurrence and evacuation was undertaken as a precautionary measure.

“The challenge was identified and rectified and all relevant agencies were called on the ground’.

Government and the Zimborders Consortium modernised the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million under a 17-and-a-half-year private-public partnership.

Under the agreement, Zimborders Consortium is managing and maintaining the facility for the duration of the concession pending its hand-over to the Government.

It is estimated that the border clears at least seven million travellers yearly and 1200 commercial cargo trucks, 3000 light vehicles and 200 buses daily.