Gas price up 4,3%

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

LIQUIFIED Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas users will pay 4,3 percent more this month after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) increased the retail price for the commodity in both local and foreign currency to US$2,14 and $225,92 per kilogramme.

Last month, the regulatory authority set the retail price of LPG at US$2,05 and $202,78 per kg.

However, retail dealers have continued to peg their prices way above the stimulated limits, citing challenges in accessing foreign currency for restocking.

Consumers have said the price of gas is “too steep” and accused most gas dealers of refusing to trade in the local dollar as they prefer rand and the US dollar.

In a statement yesterday, Zera advised operators to display the prices at their outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages,” said the regulator.

Meanwhile, Zera has said due to developments that are taking place on the international oil market, it will issue a statement later on the December 2021 fuel prices after the statutory set date.

According to Statutory Instrument 270 of 2021, Petroleum (Petroleum Products Pricing) Regulations, the regulator is supposed to review and announce fuel prices by the 5th of every month.

“Zera is closely monitoring the fuel prices trends on the international oil market while consulting local key stakeholders on the likely impact of the developments on the final pump prices,” it said.

“Fuel traders are, therefore, urged to continue trading as per the November 2021 fuel prices while consultations are being finalised.”

In November fuel prices were pegged at $136,44 for diesel 50 and Blend E20 $138,70 per litre in local currency and $1.38 and $1.40 per litre respectively in United States dollar. — @SikhulekelaniM1