Gas runs out – man beats up wife for failing to cook him a meal

Online Reporter

GAS ran out at a home in Gweru and was beaten up after she told her husband that she could not cook supper for him when he returned home at 11PM.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said a 28 year old man from Gweru was convicted and sentenced by a Gweru Magistrate for contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that he physically abused his 18 year old wife.

“The charges emanated from an incident which occurred on the 2nd of May 2024 at around 2300 hours when the accused person accused the complainant of not preparing supper for him. In her defence, the complainant indicated to the accused person that she was unable to prepare supper because the gas had run out. A misunderstanding arose between the two and the accused person demanded that he be given the complainant’s mobile phone. The complainant refused to give him the phone and the accused person assaulted her with open hands, booted feet and fists all over the body. The complainant reported the matter to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person,” the NPAZ said.

The man, the NPAZ said, was sentenced to eight months in prison of which two months were suspended for five years.

“A further six months was suspended on condition that the accused person performs 210 hours community service. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation,”: said the NPAZ.