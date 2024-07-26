Gastronomy conference starts in Victoria Falls

online

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open United Nations Tourism’s inaugural Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa, which kicks off in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

Eight First Ladies from across the globe are also expected to attend the three-day event.

In an interview yesterday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said First Ladies from Angola and Serbia were expected to arrive in person in Victoria Falls late yesterday to join their host, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa while the others will be represented.

She said 15 tourism ministers were expected to cross into Victoria Falls from Livingstone, Zambia, where they had been attending a conference while three were to land at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

Other ministers will be represented by permanent secretaries and heads of tourism boards.

The venue of the three-day conference at Elephant Hills Resort was a hive of activity yesterday as delegates started arriving and going through the accreditation processes while exhibitors, comprising mostly tertiary institutions and government agencies, set up their stands.

The official opening site had also been set up with tents for delegates and VIPs already pitched up.

About 10 000 locals from across the country are expected to attend the official opening to celebrate together with the First Lady Dr Mnangagwa as she will be honoured by the UN Tourism as a champion of culture and culinary tourism.

Gastronomy speaks to product diversification and the use of traditional foods and indigenous knowledge systems as a tourism attraction.

“All is set for the first-ever Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa and we are ready as the Government of Zimbabwe to receive all the delegates that are coming. All our special delegates are led by the UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili who has since arrived,” said Minister Rwodzi.