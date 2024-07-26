Gastronomy now a major economic Driver- First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa

Nqobile Bhebhe

ZIMBABWE’s Gastronomy champion Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said tourism has revolved beyond holidaying but is a major economic driver and Africa is striving to achieve that.

She was speaking at the official opening of the United Nations Tourism’s inaugural Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in the resort city of Victoria Falls on Friday.

Zimbabwe was chosen to host the conference in recognition of the work being done by Dr Mnangagwa who has been promoting the concept of gastronomy tourism from the grassroots, in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar forum held in Spain in October 2023.

Dr Mnangagwa narrated to delegates her gastronomy journey since 2019.

She said in 2023 Gastronomy was elevated to the SADC level and 7 Sadc countries took part in an event in Masvingo.

Dr Mnangagwa urged African youths to take advantage of the planned Gastronomy Academy to sharpen their culinary skills.

She appealed to the media to massively publicise gastronomy..