Gastronomy Tourism and Inclusivity key to economic development: Minister Rwodzi

Sikhulekelani Moyo

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Barbara Rwodzi, has expressed her enthusiasm for the First Lady, Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s contributions to Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

The Minister was speaking at the Bulawayo 2025 Provincial cookout competition. The Cookout Competition is a key event in Zimbabwe’s culinary landscape, showcases traditional Zimbabwean cuisine, with participants vying for a position in the national finals, and is a concept introduced by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Minister Rwodzi noted the First Lady’s vision for promoting traditional cuisine, stating, “If visitors come, we have to serve them our traditional cuisine.”

She highlighted the importance of using local fruits and vegetables in food production, aligning with the First Lady’s aim to showcase Zimbabwe’s rich culinary heritage.

Highlighting the economic potential of gastronomy, Minister Rwodzi compared it to the US hair and nail industry, which generates approximately US$2 billion, much of which comes from African customers.

“We have to be confident in our food, our culture, and ourselves,” she urged.

This year, the Ministry is also focusing on inclusivity by incorporating individuals with disabilities into its tourism initiatives.

Minister Rwodzi emphasised that, under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, the government is committed to leaving no one behind, as illustrated by the devolution strategy launched in 2018.

The Minister discussed the long-term goals of the Cookout competition, which aims to enable everyone skilled in cooking to earn a living by 2030.

“We want those living with disabilities to employ others and become company owners through this initiative,” she affirmed.