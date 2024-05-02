Gastronomy tourism carries future of resort city

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE tourism industry has said gastronomy tourism, supported by traditional foods, carries the future of the country’s prime resort city of Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North as a world destination of choice.

With the announcement by Cabinet on Tuesday that Victoria Falls will host the inaugural United Nations Tourism (UN-Tourism) Africa Gastronomy Forum in July, players in the tourism sector said this is a rubber stamp to the destination riding on efforts by the Government to market the destination.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, in his post-Cabinet media briefing, said the Government was also working on establishing a gastronomy tourism academy in Victoria Falls.

“Cabinet received a report on the hosting of the first United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, as presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi. Zimbabwe will be hosting the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, the first on the African continent, in Victoria Falls from 26th to 28th July 2024,” he said.

“Zimbabwe was chosen to host the forum in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar forum held in Spain in October 2023.”

Dr Muswere said Zimbabwe received 100 scholarships from UN Tourism, during the Forum in Spain, targeting Zimbabwean beneficiaries.

“The scholarships have all been taken up by students in culinary departments and schools across Zimbabwe. All the country’s ten provinces benefitted from the scholarships,” he said.

“The prestigious event will further validate President Mnangagwa’s untiring efforts to establish our country as a global leader in Heritage-based Tourism and Hospitality.”

The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has been instrumental in advocating for gastronomy tourism in her humanitarian work through her Angel of Hope Foundation, locally and abroad.

She has also pushed the gastronomy tourism agenda thereby helping market the country’s traditional cuisines.

The government is pursuing a new agenda of introducing new tourism activities and packages with sports, gastronomy, religious and cultural tourism top on the agenda.

Minister Rwodzi has used various platforms to advocate for new activities as the future of tourism.

The government is in the process of establishing a Gastronomy Tourism Academy in Victoria Falls to serve Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa.

In an interview, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe president, Mr Wengayi Nhau said gastronomy tourism will not only put Victoria Falls and the province on the world map but also help redirect the country to its roots in terms of traditional diets that have health benefits and also empower downstream industries through the production of local products.

Lately, Victoria Falls has hosted several world personalities who have recommended investment into traditional cuisines in the tourism industry.

Victoria Falls has the Boma Dinner and Drum Show, a prime traditional foods restaurant while hotels occasionally provide traditional meals to their guests.

“Gastronomy tourism will make people rediscover the importance of traditional diets. Besides tourism, we are now bringing awareness to our people to go back to traditional diets,” said Mr Nhau.

“So, apart from being a tourism attraction, it will go a long way in addressing some health issues associated with the so-called modern foods. As the tourism industry, we appreciate gastronomy tourism and we are hopeful in the future it will encourage people to go back to growing traditional grains, which have immense health benefits.”

Mr Nhau said tourism is a springboard for investment as investors first come as tourists, and later as investors.

He said the academy is a welcome development that will enhance skills and sustain gastronomy tourism.

Employers Association for the Tourism and Safari Operators vice president, Mr Ephias Mambume said gastronomy tourism, supported by the planned academy, will go a long way in promoting the destination.

“This is a welcome development in promoting the destination Victoria Falls and the brand Zimbabwe in terms of culinary tourism. It will promote food tourism and benefit all players in the food value chain,” he said.

“Apart from giving tourists the Zimbabwean taste, it will also help preserve our delicious traditional dishes.”